A-League Results

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Newcastle Jets (1) 1 Melbourne City (0) 0 Central Coast Mariners (1) 3 Western United (2) 2 Monday, February 8 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Sydney v Wellington Phoenix (1910/0810) Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Macarthur (1935/0835) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne Victory (1905/0805) Friday, February 12 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Macarthur v Adelaide United (1905/0805)