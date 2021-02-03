A-League Results

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Wednesday (start times are AEDT) Central Coast Mariners (1) 3 Melbourne City (2) 2 Friday, February 5 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Adelaide United v Perth Glory (1905/0805) Saturday, February 6 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (1705/0605) Macarthur v Western Sydney Wanderers (1910/0810) Sunday, February 7 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City (1605/0505) Central Coast Mariners v Western United (1810/0710) Monday, February 8 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Sydney v Wellington Phoenix (1910/0810)