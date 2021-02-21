A-League Results

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Melbourne Victory (0) 0 Newcastle Jets (0) 1 Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory postponed Wellington Phoenix (1) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers (0) 2 Tuesday, February 23 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne City v Sydney (1905/0805) Wednesday, February 24 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (1905/0805) Adelaide United v Western United (1905/0805)-postponed Friday, February 26 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar (1905/0805)-postponed Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (2105/1005)