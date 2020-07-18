A-League Summaries

Jul 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT) Perth Glory (1) 1 Scorers: D. Ingham 32 Yellow card: Franjić 38, Popovic 45, Kilkenny 92 Subs used: Lia 61 (Popovic), D'Agostino 72 (Popovic), Meredith 77 (Franjić), Armiento 77 (Brimmer) Central Coast Mariners (0) 0 Yellow card: Stensness 12 Subs used: Nisbet 57 (Melling), Diaz 57 (De Silva), Đurić 68 (Clisby), Simon 68 (Murray), Kuol 85 (Silvera) Referee: Alex King ................................................................. Sunday, July 19 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United (1930/0930) Monday, July 20 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western United v Melbourne City (1930/0930) Tuesday, July 21 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Sydney v Newcastle Jets (1930/0930) Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix (1930/0930)