A-League Summaries

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Wellington Phoenix (0) 1 Scorers: U. Dávila 85pen Yellow card: Fenton 88 Subs used: Lewis 52 (Ridenton), Waine 70 (Hemed), Muratovic 70 (Sotirio), Fenton 83 (Payne) Newcastle Jets (1) 2 Scorers: V. Yuel 8, R. O'Donovan 51 Yellow card: Thurgate 28, Yuel 69 Subs used: Petratos 59 (Najjarine), Archbold 72 (O'Donovan), Yengi 94 (Yuel) Attendance: 1,742 Referee: Alex King ................................................................. Tuesday, January 26 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory (1905/0805) Friday, January 29 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers v Newcastle Jets (1905/0805)