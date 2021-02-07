A-League Summaries

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Newcastle Jets (1) 1 Scorers: V. Yuel 40 Yellow card: Boogaard 86 Subs used: Petratos 60 (Pršo), Mauragis 70 (Hoffman), Yengi 94 (O'Donovan) Melbourne City (0) 0 Yellow card: Jamieson 38, Garuccio 81 Subs used: Garuccio 35 (Tsubaki), Colakovski 74 (Noone) Referee: Alex King ................................................................. Central Coast Mariners (1) 3 Scorers: M. Simon 16, A. Kuol 77, A. Kuol 81 Yellow card: Tongyik 45, Birighitti 90 Subs used: Casella 46 (Janota), Bouman 60 (Ureña), Kuol 61 (Simon), Nisbet 75 (Bozanić), Miller 95 (Nigro) Western United (2) 2 Scorers: T. Uskok 4, B. Berisha 42 Yellow card: Luštica 26, Víctor Sánchez 53, Burgess 67 Subs used: Pierias 63 (Berisha), Burgess 63 (Guarrotxena), Wales 84 (Luštica), Milanovic 87 (Pain) Referee: Alireza Faghani ................................................................. Monday, February 8 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Sydney v Wellington Phoenix (1910/0810) Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Macarthur (1935/0835) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne Victory (1905/0805) Friday, February 12 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Macarthur v Adelaide United (1905/0805)