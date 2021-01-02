A-League Summaries

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT) Wellington Phoenix (1) 1 Scorers: M. Muratovic 45+1 Yellow card: Payne 44, Laws 67 Subs used: Dávila 59 (Lewis), Hemed 59 (Muratovic), Fenton 63 (McGarry), Ridenton 82 (Devlin) Sydney (1) 2 Scorers: C. Nieuwenhof 29, L. Brattan 55 Yellow card: Warland 5, Nieuwenhof 25, Caceres 36, Buhagiar 61, Brattan 66 Subs used: Ivanovic 63 (Barbarouses), Baumjohann 64 (Caceres), Zuvela 73 (Nieuwenhof), Wood 82 (Buhagiar), Zullo 82 (King) Attendance: 3,637 Referee: Alex King ................................................................. Melbourne Victory (1) 1 Scorers: C. McManaman 24 Yellow card: McManaman 46, Traoré 54, Anderson 61, Roux 81 Subs used: Gestede 57 (Folami), Barnett 63 (Butterfield), Kamsoba 72 (Rojas) Brisbane Roar (1) 3 Scorers: S. McDonald 16, M. Gillesphey 60, D. Wenzel-Halls 79 Yellow card: Gillesphey 46 Subs used: Daley 54 (Champness), Ingham 87 (Danzaki), Parsons 94 (Wenzel-Halls) Attendance: 8,555 Referee: Shaun Evans ................................................................. Sunday, January 3 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Macarthur v Central Coast Mariners (1605/0505) Adelaide United v Melbourne City (1805/0705) Wednesday, January 6 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western United v Macarthur (1900/0800)-postponed