A-League Summaries

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT) Macarthur (0) 4 Scorers: M. Derbyshire 66, M. Derbyshire 73, M. Milligan 83, M. Derbyshire 90 Subs used: Ņušnjar 56 (Puyo), Oar 57 (Hollman), Najjar 80 (Genreau), Martis 86 (Beñat) Adelaide United (0) 0 Yellow card: Halloran 3, Mauk 58 Subs used: Toure 61 (Dukuly), Caletti 75 (Halloran), Toure 75 (Mauk) Referee: Chris Beath ................................................................. Saturday, February 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western United v Sydney (1705/0605)-postponed Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne City (1910/0810)-postponed Sunday, February 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (1605/0505) Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (1810/0710) Tuesday, February 16 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne City v Sydney (1905/0805) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (1905/0805)