A-League Summaries

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Wednesday (start times are AEDT) Central Coast Mariners (1) 3 Scorers: J. Casella 41, M. Simon 57pen, D. De Silva 80 Yellow card: Casella 53 Subs used: Kuol 55 (Janota), Balard 55 (Ureña), Bouman 76 (Casella), Janković 93 (De Silva) Melbourne City (2) 2 Scorers: A. Luna 23, J. MacLaren 31 Yellow card: Stokes 35, Stokes 60 (2nd), Atkinson 64 Subs used: Atkinson 38 (Galloway), Mills 63 (Berenguer), Colakovski 81 (Tsubaki), Garuccio 81 (Noone) Attendance: 3,073 Referee: Stephen Lucas ................................................................. Friday, February 5 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Adelaide United v Perth Glory (1905/0805) Saturday, February 6 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (1705/0605) Macarthur v Western Sydney Wanderers (1910/0810) Sunday, February 7 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City (1605/0505) Central Coast Mariners v Western United (1810/0710) Monday, February 8 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Sydney v Wellington Phoenix (1910/0810)