A-League Summaries

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Melbourne Victory (0) 0 Yellow card: Roux 29 Subs used: Broxham 38 (Roux), Ryan 59 (Ansell), Gestede 68 (Lawrie-Lattanzio), Folami 68 (McManaman) Newcastle Jets (0) 1 Scorers: A. Thurgate 72 Yellow card: Boogaard 41, Thurgate 56, Millar 86 Subs used: Pršo 62 (Najjarine), Goodwin 86 (O'Donovan), Ali Abbas 92 (Yuel) Attendance: 5,166 Referee: Kurt Ams ................................................................. Brisbane Roar postponed Perth Glory ................................................................. Wellington Phoenix (1) 2 Scorers: M. Muratovic 9, L. Fenton 79 Yellow card: Dávila 54 Subs used: Devlin 64 (Piscopo), Ngoy 77 (Muratovic), Ridenton 87 (Dávila) Western Sydney Wanderers (0) 2 Scorers: K. Yeboah 71, B. Kamau 76 Yellow card: Russell 16, Müller 65 Subs used: Cox 68 (Ibini-Isei), Kamau 68 (Müller), Duke 76 (Yeboah), Mutch 76 (O'Doherty), Aquilina 87 (Wilmering) Attendance: 3,383 Referee: Alireza Faghani ................................................................. Tuesday, February 23 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne City v Sydney (1905/0805) Wednesday, February 24 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (1905/0805) Adelaide United v Western United (1905/0805)-postponed Friday, February 26 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar (1905/0805)-postponed Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (2105/1005)