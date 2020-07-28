A's blank Angels, cap series win

Chris Bassitt combined with five relievers on a nine-hitter Monday afternoon, and Mark Canha hit his first home run of the season, lifting the host Oakland Athletics to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 and Joakim Soria registered his first save as the A's earned their third victory in the season-opening, four-game series.

Bassitt, who earned a spot in the Oakland rotation when young left-handers Jesus Luzardo (COVID-19) and A.J. Puk (sore shoulder) were sidelined late in summer camp, pitched into and out of trouble in his four shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Burch Smith (2-0), T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit, Jake Diekman and Soria took it from there, limiting the Angels to four hits over the final five innings to cap a series in which Oakland pitching allowed just 11 runs.

The A's offense gave the club's pitchers all the run support they would need in a two-run third inning against Angels starter Griffin Canning.

After a walk to Tony Kemp and a single by Marcus Semien set the table with one out, Ramon Laureano opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly before Matt Chapman made it 2-0 with an RBI double.

Canha's homer came leading off the fourth.

Canning (0-1) was pulled two outs into his fifth inning, charged with three runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Canha had two hits for the A's, who won for the second straight day despite getting fewer hits than the opposition. The Angels out-hit Oakland 31-26 over the four games.

David Fletcher and Tommy La Stella collected a double and a single apiece for Los Angeles.

The Angels' best scoring opportunity came in the fourth when Justin Upton singled and La Stella doubled to open the inning against Bassitt.

However, Upton was gunned down at the plate on a grounder to third baseman Chapman, and La Stella could only reach third on a single by Jason Castro, setting up an inning-ending, double play comebacker off the bat of Andrelton Simmons.

The Angels finished the game with the potential tying run at the plate, but Mike Trout struck out looking against Soria with runners at first and second. Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk.

