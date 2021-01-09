Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce anchor All-Pro team

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were unanimous selections to the 2020 Associated Press All-Pro team announced Friday.

Donald and Kelce swept all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members.

It is the sixth consecutive selection for Donald, 29, who registered 13.5 sacks for a Rams defense that finished No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense and total defense.

It is the third selection for Kelce (2016, 2018). The 31-year-old helped the Chiefs secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and set a record for tight ends with 1,416 receiving yards.

The Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts both had four players on the list.

Quarterback and leading MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers (third selection), left tackle David Bakhtiari (second), center Corey Linsley (first) and wide receiver Davante Adams (first) helped the Packers (13-3) secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Left guard Quenton Nelson (third), linebacker Darius Leonard (second), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and special teamer George Odum each earned their first All-Pro nods for the Colts, who finished 11-5 and earned a wild-card berth.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was honored for the first time after rushing for 2,027 yards and capturing his second straight NFL rushing title.

The rest of the All-Pro offense includes Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (third selection), Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (first), Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff (first) and Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin (second).

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner made the team for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

The rest of the All-Pro defense includes edge rushers T.J. Watt (second selection) of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Myles Garrett (first) of the Browns, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (first), cornerbacks Xavien Howard (first) of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey (second) of the Rams, and safeties Tyrann Mathieu (third) of the Chiefs, Minkah Fitzpatrick (second) of the Steelers and Budda Baker (second) of the Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson earned his fourth selection. The rest of the special teams All-Pros are first-time honorees: Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey and Patriots punt returner Gunner Olszewski.

The AFC placed 18 players on the list, compared to 11 for the NFC. Sixteen of the 32 NFL teams had at least one player selected.

