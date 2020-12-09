Abreu, Freeman named winners of Hank Aaron Award

Sluggers Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves were announced Tuesday as this year's winners of the Hank Aaron Award.

The award, which was established by Major League Baseball in 1999 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record, is given to one American League and one National League player who had an outstanding offensive season.

Both Abreu and Freeman's honor comes as no surprise, considering each was the Most Valuable Player in their respective leagues, the fourth time that both MVPs won the award.

"It is truly a great honor to receive this award," Abreu said in an announcement put out by the White Sox. "Not even in my craziest dreams did I think my name one day would be alongside one of the greatest hitters in the history of the sport."

The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 playing in all 60 regular season games for the White Sox, slamming 19 homers with an AL-high 60 RBIs. He also led the American League with 76 hits and a .617 slugging percentage.

Abreu was a huge part of the Sox offense and helped Chicago end 2020 going 35-25, a game back of the Cleveland Indians for the American League Central crown.

The Sox were bounced in the first round of the expanded MLB playoffs, losing in three games to the Oakland A's.

Freeman hit .341 for the Atlanta Braves with 13 homers and 53 RBIs last season. He led the majors with 23 doubles with 51 runs scored.

"Winning the Hank Aaron Award is extra special for me since I get to put on the same uniform that he wore throughout his illustrious career," Freeman tweeted out Tuesday. "An incredible baseball player and an even better man. I am honored and humbled to win this award. Thank you!"

Freeman was a major factor in leading Atlanta to a 35-25 mark and the National League East title. The Braves fell in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

-- Field Level Media