Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down -official

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, becoming the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, a senior administration official told Reuters.

President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be permanent homeland security secretary last week and Wolf said he would step down immediately. (Reporting by Ted Hesson and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Peter Cooney)