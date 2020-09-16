ADIB signs memorandum of understanding with Israel's Bank Leumi

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel's no. 2 lender Bank Leumi to explore areas for future cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, Israel and other international markets.

The deal is intended to open new business and trade opportunities for customers, and support individuals travelling to Israel or businesses looking to benefit from access to new market, ADIB said in a statement.

Israel and the UAE on Tuesday signed an historic agreement to normalise ties.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Liffey)