KAMPALA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The story "Ugandan army says it has killed 189 al Shabaab fighters in Somalia" is withdrawn after Uganda's army said a statement it sent to media was in fact an unverified, unsourced media story. There will be no replacement story. STORY_NUMBER: L8N2JY042 STORY_DATE: 23/01/2021 STORY_TIME: 0822 GMT