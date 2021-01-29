Aerial Powers reaches deal with Lynx

Free agent Aerial Powers has reached an agreement to join the Minnesota Lynx, the guard told Yahoo Sports on Thursday.

Powers helped lead the Washington Mystics to the 2019 WNBA title.

"I want to thank the fans for supporting me through my injuries. Their support never wavered," Powers told Yahoo Sports. "I won a championship with that franchise and I'm extremely grateful. It's the best experience a player can have.

"But right now, it's only right that I sign with the Lynx. I'm ready to win another championship. I'm excited to be coached by Cheryl Reeve. I'm excited to bring a championship home to the Midwest," she said.

Powers, 27, was averaging a career-best 16.3 points per game last season with the Washington Mystics when a hamstring injury sidelined her after just six games. The fifth-year player averages 10.1 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 104 career games (16 starts).

Powers scored 11.4 points per game in 2019 and averaged 7.6 points in nine postseason games en route to the title.

The 5-foot-9 Powers was selected in the first round (No. 5 overall) by the Dallas Wings in the 2016 draft. The Wings traded Powers to the Mystics after 15 games of the 2018 season.

