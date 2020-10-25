Afghan security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader al-Masri

KABUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Afghan security forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior al Qaeda leader who was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted Terrorists list, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a tweet late on Saturday.

Al-Masri has been charged in the United States with having provided material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organisation, and conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals.

Al-Masri, believed to be al Qaeda's second-in-command, was killed during a special operation in Ghazni province, the NDS said. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alison Williams)