Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson &amp; Johnson on supply of more vaccines

11 Feb 2021 / 17:06 H.

    JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The African Union's disease control body is in discussions with Johnson & Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

    Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccination in Africa after a trial showed AstraZeneca's vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

