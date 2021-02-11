Africa CDC says not "walking away" from AstraZeneca vaccine

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The African Union's disease control body said on Thursday it was not "walking away" from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and that more was needed to be done to understand how it works against the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong added in a news conference that plans to distribute 7 million AstraZeneca doses in Africa funded by South African telecoms firm MTN Group would move ahead. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)