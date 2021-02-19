SEARCH
African Union says Russia offers 300 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine

19 Feb 2021 / 17:28 H.

    JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The African Union's vaccine procurement scheme said on Friday that Russia had been offered 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and that the offer included a financing package for member states wanting to secure the shot.

    It said in a statement that the Sputnik V vaccine would be available for a period of 12 months starting May 2021, adding that member states had taken up all of the 270 million doses previously secured from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson in "the first allocation phase". (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Bavier)

