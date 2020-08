DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon has enough grain reserves for "a bit less than a month" after an explosion at Beirut port destroyed the nation's main silo, Economy Minister Raoul Nehme told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are currently looking for storage areas," Nehme said, adding that Lebanon needed enough inventories to last at least three months to ensure its food security.

