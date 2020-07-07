Air NZ puts on hold international flights into New Zealand on govt's request

July 7 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand on Tuesday said it has put a hold on new bookings of international flights into New Zealand following a request from the New Zealand government to restrict inbound passenger numbers due to limited quarantine facilities.

The move is to help ensure the country is able to provide quarantine accommodation for inbound passengers for the required 14-day period, the country's flag carrier said in a media statement.

"We accept this is a necessary short-term measure given the limited capacity in quarantine facilities," Air New Zealand Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Cam Wallace said in the statement.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)