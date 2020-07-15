Air strikes kill civilians in Yemen's al-Jawf province - residents

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Air strikes on Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf killed at least seven civilians on Wednesday, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said.

The Houthi health ministry spokesman said in a Twitter post that air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition hit residential houses, killing nine people including two children. Two residents told Reuters that seven people had been killed.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition which has been battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement for more than five years. (Reporting by Yemen staff and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Andrew Heavens)