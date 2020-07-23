Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officials

HERAT, Afghanistan, July 22 (Reuters) - Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.

Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat said at least eight civilians were among the dead. "Forty-five people had been killed so far in airstrikes by security forces in the Kham Ziarat area, Taliban were among those killed," he said. (Reporting by Storay Karimi and Orooj Hakimi; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sandra Maler)