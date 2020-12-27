SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

AL-AJRAMIYAH WELL NO. 1 TEST SHOWS 3,850 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY - SPA

27 Dec 2020 / 18:32 H.

    AL-AJRAMIYAH WELL NO. 1 TEST SHOWS 3,850 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY - SPA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast