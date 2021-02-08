Alex DeBrincat lifts Blackhawks over Stars

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and goaltender Malcolm Subban made 30 saves as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday for their first road win of the season.

DeBrincat corralled a slick pass from Patrick Kane to beat goaltender Jake Oettinger at 2:56 of OT, handing Dallas its first home loss of the campaign.

Chicago outshot Dallas 35-31 and the Stars were 0-for-3 on the power-play.

A persistent DeBrincat provided the first goal of the game. After having an apparent tally waived off in the first period due to a high stick just above the crossbar, he converted on the man-advantage at 12:29 of the second.

With the Stars' Justin Dowling serving an interference penalty, DeBrincat scored on assists from Kane and Dylan Strome for Chicago's 15th power-play goal in 13 games.

In three games since returning from the COVID-19 list, DeBrincat has four goals, two assists and 17 shots on goal.

Dallas tied the game at 9:31 of the third period, as Jason Robertson scored his first NHL goal moments after the Blackhawks killed a penalty. Subban seemed to control a Dallas shot, but the puck popped out of his glove and caromed off Robertson's hip and into the net. Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa had assists on the goal.

Oettinger made 33 saves, getting the start when Stars counterpart Anton Khudobin was scratched as a result of a team disciplinary matter. According to reports, Khudobin, who is 3-2-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average in six starts this season, did not practice Saturday but skated afterward. Dallas coach Rick Bowness indicated he was unsure whether Khudobin would miss multiple games.

The Blackhawks engaged in their first fight of the season during the second period, as Nikita Zadorov rumbled with Stars captain Jamie Benn.

Alexander Radulov missed the game for Dallas with a lower-body injury. Radulov has 11 points, four behind Joe Pavelski for the team lead.

