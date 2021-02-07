SEARCH
Alexander Volkov TKOs Alistair Overeem in Round 2

07 Feb 2021 / 17:03 H.

    Alexander "Drago" Volkov defeated Alistair Overeem by TKO in the second round of Saturday night's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

    The 6-foot-7 Volkov (33-8) dropped Overeem (47-19) with a left hook at 2:06 of the second, prompting the ref to call the bout at the UFC Apex.

    Volkov opened up a cut late in the first round.

    "I felt like I can finish him in the second or third round," Volkov said. "I saw his face. He had a lot of cuts and blood on his face. I was waiting for a good punch. I did it."

    Earlier, Cory Sandhagen won by TKO over Frankie Edgar just 28 seconds into their bantamweight fight. Sandhagen caught Edgar with a flying knee to end the bout quickly.

    In a lightweight bout, Clay Guida defeated Michael Johnson by unanimous decision, 30-27 across the board.

    Alexandre Pantoja also won by unanimous decision over Manel Kape, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in their flyweight contest.

    Beneil Dariush defeated Diego Ferreira by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in their lightweight fight.

    Danilo Marques won by submission over Mike Rodriguez at 4:52 of the second round with a rear naked choke.

    --Field Level Media

