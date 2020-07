ALGIERS, July 21 (Reuters) - Algeria expects its oil and gas revenue to fall to $23 billion in 2020 from $33 billion in 2019, energy minister Abdelmadjid Attar told state radio.

Attar said the text to implement a new energy law will be published before September, adding that international investors have been waiting for them to decide whether to come to Algeria.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; editing by Jason Neely)