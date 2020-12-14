SEARCH
Algeria president makes first appearance since hospitalisation

14 Dec 2020 / 00:23 H.

    ALGIERS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday made his first appearance since he was flown to a hospital in Germany 47 days ago after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, saying he is recovering and will be back home soon.

    Tebboune, 75, who appeared in a video on Twitter and a broadcast on state television, said he is expected to make a complete recovery within three weeks at the latest.

    "I'm recovering...I will recover my physical capacities in a week, two weeks or three weeks," he said. "We will soon be in the country to continue building a new Algeria". (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Barbara Lewis)

