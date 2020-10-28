SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Algeria's president enters specialised treatment unit, his condition is stable - statement

28 Oct 2020 / 01:56 H.

    CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Algeria's president on Tuesday entered a specialised treatment unit at an army hospital, but his health condition is stable and does not cause any concern, a statement from the presidency said.

    Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 75, had decided to put himself in isolation a few days ago after his top aides contracted COVID-19. It was not immediately clear if his admission to the hospital was linked to the coronavirus.

    (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast