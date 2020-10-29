Algeria's president transferred to Germany for medical checkups - State TV

CAIRO - Oct 28 (Reuters) - Algeria's president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has been transferred to Germany for medical checkups, state TV reported on Wednesday.

Algeria's president has been admitted to a specialised treatment unit in an army hospital, his office said on Tuesday, days before a critical referendum on changes he has urged for the constitution.

Tebboune, 75, said on Saturday he was self isolating after several senior aides tested positive for the coronavirus. "I assure you, my brothers and sisters, that I am well and healthy and that I continue my work," he was quoted as saying then. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam)