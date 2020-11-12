SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ALIBABA SAYS SINGLES' DAY GMV HITS 498.2 BLN YUAN ($74.10 BLN) OVER 11-DAY SALES PERIOD

12 Nov 2020 / 00:14 H.

    ALIBABA SAYS SINGLES' DAY GMV HITS 498.2 BLN YUAN ($74.10 BLN) OVER 11-DAY SALES PERIOD

    Did you like this article?

    email blast