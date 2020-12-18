SEARCH
ALITALIA'S LAZZERINI SAYS LONG-HAUL AIRCRAFT WILL BE 17% OF TOTAL IN 2021, WILL GROW TO 32% IN 2025

18 Dec 2020 / 22:49 H.

