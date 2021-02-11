Alpine skiing-Gold for Gut-Behrami as world championships finally start

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G gold medal as the Alpine skiing world championships finally started in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday after a three-day weather delay.

Corinne Suter made it a Swiss one-two in the rescheduled race, 0.34 of a second slower, according to provisional results.

The 2019 champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States took bronze on a bright morning after recent fog and snow in the Italian Dolomites. The race was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gold was a first for Gut-Behrami, who had won four World Cup super-Gs in a row ahead of Cortina. The 29-year-old has three silvers and two bronzes from previous championships.

Thursday was the first time in more than a year that Shiffrin had started a super-G and the medal was her eighth from five world championships. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)