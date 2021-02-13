Alpine skiing-Suter wins women's downhill gold for Switzerland

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the women's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday, according to provisional results.

Thursday's super-G silver medallist beat Germany's Kira Weidle by 0.20 seconds on a sunny morning in the Italian Dolomites.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, who won the super-G and set the pace in Friday's final downhill training, took the bronze after leading until the closing stretch on the Olympia delle Tofane piste.

Suter, silver medallist in 2019 and celebrating her first gold, is the first Swiss woman to win a world championship downhill since Maria Walliser in 1989. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)