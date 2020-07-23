American Airlines expands face covering requirements in all airport areas

July 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday it would require all its customers over two-years old to wear face coverings at airports and on board, starting July 29.

The airline's new policy will require customers to wear a face covering in all airport areas from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport, it said https://bit.ly/3eTW3as in a statement.

Customers who refuse to comply with the company's policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, it added. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)