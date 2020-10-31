Angels lose Bedrosian, Barnes after roster moves

Some postseason roster housekeeping led the Los Angeles Angels to lose a pair of right-handed relievers.

Jacob Barnes was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets, while Cam Bedrosian cleared waivers but elected free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment to the minor leagues.

Barnes, 30, was 0-2 for the Angels this past season with a 5.50 ERA in 18 appearances out of the bullpen. In 200 career appearances over five seasons with the Angels, Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers, the former 14th-round draft pick is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA.

Bedrosian, 29, is leaving the only organization he has ever known. He was a first-round draft pick by the Angels in 2010 and spent the past seven seasons with the club. He had a 2.45 ERA in 11 appearances in 2020 and is 17-13 with a 3.70 ERA in 285 appearances (seven starts) lifetime.

In other moves, the Angels reinstated right-hander Justin Anderson (Tommy John surgery) from the 60-day injured list, while catcher Jose Briceno and infielder Elliot Soto cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

--Field Level Media