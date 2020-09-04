Angels place INF Fletcher (ankle) on IL

The Los Angeles Angels placed top-of-the-order sparkplug David Fletcher on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and recalled outfielder Taylor Ward from their alternate training site on Thursday.

Fletcher's injury occurred Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he stepped on first base with his right foot but then rolled his left ankle after crossing over the bag.

It is a costly injury for the Angels, who are starved for offense outside of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. Fletcher, 26, is batting .313 with a .377 on-base percentage and has three home runs with 13 RBIs. He has also scored 24 runs.

"Probably a lot of us or most of us have sprained an ankle in the past," Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters. "It's pretty nasty. It burns and just does not want to go away. It prevents you from normal movements even as a human, let alone a second baseman or shortstop. So whatever it takes to get him right, I'm into it. We're all into it."

Fletcher is a career .289 hitter, all with the Angels, with a .344 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Ward, 26, has played in 74 games the past three seasons, all with the Angels, batting .175 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

