Angels ship OF Goodwin to Reds

The Cincinnati Reds announced the acquisition of outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angels prior to Monday's trading deadline.

Los Angeles received left-hander Packy Naughton and a player to be named from Cincinnati.

Goodwin was viewed expendable by the Angels after the recent recall of prized outfield prospect Jo Adell. The 29-year-old Goodwin was batting .242 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games this season.

Overall, Goodwin has a .254 career average with 40 homers and 124 RBI in 337 games over five big league seasons with the Washington Nationals (2016-18), Kansas City Royals (2018) and the Angels (2019-20).

Naughton, 24, went 19-25 with a 3.59 ERA in 371 minor league innings from 2017-19. He was a ninth-round pick in 2017.

