Angels sign veteran C Suzuki to one-year deal

Veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki is set for a bit of a homecoming, signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal Friday with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 37-year-old native of Hawaii attended Cal State Fullerton, just up the freeway from Anaheim Stadium, and won a College World Series with the Titans in 2004.

Suzuki has 14 years of major league experience and played in 33 games for the Washington Nationals last season, hitting .270 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. He appeared in three World Series games for the Nationals in 2019 as they defeated the Houston Astros in seven games.

Suzuki is a career .259 hitter in 1,512 games with 133 home runs and 699 RBIs. He began his major league career in 2007 with the Oakland Athletics and had two separate stints with the A's and Nationals. He has also played for the Minnesota Twins (2014-16) and the Atlanta Braves (2017-18). He was an all-star for the Twins in 2014.

