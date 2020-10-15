Another Thai protest leader arrested after defiant call

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Another leader of Thai anti-government protests was arrested on Thursday after she vowed to push ahead with a demonstration in defiance of an emergency decree banning meetings of more than four people, video on social media showed.

Images showed student leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul being taken away in a wheelchair as she gave the three-fingered salute of pro-democracy campaigners. She had said a protest would take place at 4 p.m. (0900 GMT) despite the decree.

Police made no immediate comment. They earlier arrested two other protest leaders as they cleared demonstrators gathered at Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office to demand his removal. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)