Antetokounmpo headlines All-Defensive team

Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks heads the NBA All-Defensive First Team, which was announced by the league on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo, who won the top defensive honor on Aug. 25, received 97 of 100 possible first-place votes in balloting performed by a panel of sportswriter and broadcasters. The forward received 195 votes.

Joining Antetokounmpo on the first team were Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis (87 first-place votes, 187 points), Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (88 and 185, respectively), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (85, 180) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (57, 152).

The first-team selection was the fourth for Gobert, who was Defensive Player of the Year in each of the previous two seasons.

The All-Defensive Second Team is comprised of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (33, 128), Milwaukee center Brook Lopez (3, 67), Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (7, 61), Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (15, 60) and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (7, 59).

Leonard has earned All-Defensive honors six times. He has been a first-team choice on three occasions.

