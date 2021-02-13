Anthony Davis, LeBron James carry Lakers past Grizzlies

Anthony Davis had 35 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers ran their winning streak to seven games with a 115-105 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Davis, who returned after a two-game absence with Achilles soreness, made 16 of 27 shots from the floor as the Lakers rallied from an early 20-point deficit to prevail. LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Kyle Kuzma contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, five on those on the offensive end.

Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell, who left the game early in the fourth after being hit in the head by an elbow by Kuzma, had 14 points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes.

Grayson Allen scored 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant each scored 22 for the Grizzlies, who have dropped five of their last six contests. Morant dished out 10 assists.

The Grizzlies played without Desmond Bane, who didn't make the trip due to the death of his great-grandmother. Brandon Clarke (calf) and De'Anthony Melton (shoulder) were also out.

A 13-4 surge pulled the Lakers to within 63-59 to open the third after a jumper by Davis. But the Grizzlies maintained the lead until James scored the Lakers' final seven points of the quarter for an 87-82 edge heading into the fourth.

Los Angeles outscored Memphis 41-23 in the third. James scored 13 in the quarter.

In the fourth, the Lakers increased the lead to double digits and were never threatened the rest of the way.

The Lakers trailed by 20 in the first half for the second game in a row. They allowed the Grizzlies to race to a 22-2 lead after a floater by Dillon Brooks with 6:18 left in the first quarter. Memphis led 31-16 at the end of the first.

In the second, the Lakers closed the gap to 10 on three occasions but a 3-pointer by Morant boosted the Grizzles to a 59-46 advantage at the break.

--Field Level Media