Anton Khudobin makes 43 saves as Stars stun Panthers

Anton Khudobin recorded 43 saves as the visiting Dallas Stars snapped a six-game losing skid with a 3-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday in Sunrise, Fla.

John Klingberg scored early in the first period and fellow defenseman Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta also tallied as Dallas halted an 0-3-3 stretch.

However, it was Khudobin who shined brightest with another strong effort after stopping 49 of 51 shots in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Monday.

Khudobin, who made 34 saves during a 7-0 win over Nashville in Dallas' season opener on Jan. 22, ended an 0-4-1 starting rut by helping the Stars become the first team to blank the potent Panthers this year. Florida, which entered among the NHL leaders averaging 3.41 goals, had won six of its previous eight games.

After being shut down for the final 55 1/2 minutes of Monday's loss, Dallas scored 53 seconds into this contest. Klingberg's blast from just ahead of the near circle beat Florida netminder Chris Driedger (23 saves) to snap a nine-game goal drought.

Khudobin was up to the challenge early, stopping 17 shots over the opening 20 minutes. And, even better in the second period, when he stepped up to make some key saves on the 14 shots he faced in that frame. His most notable stop of the period came on a diving save of Carter Verhaeghe's chance from the side of the net.

Khudobin got some insurance early in the third period. Just after a Dallas power play was ending, Lindell pounced on an open puck and sent it past Driedger at 2:17.

Khudobin did more to preserve the Stars' lead. He stopped defenseman Aaron Ekblad's point-blank attempt with 14:26 to go in regulation and added a nifty glove save on Jonathan Huberdeau's wrister with 12:41 left.

These teams will play again Friday night at Florida.

--Field Level Media