Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's podcast offerings.

