Apple temporarily shuts all California stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

20 Dec 2020 / 05:35 H.

    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday, expanding previously announced closures.

    The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the bell.

    That announcement covered at least 12 stores. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

