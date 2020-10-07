Archbishop of Canterbury says Church's child abuse failings are disgraceful

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said on Wednesday it was shameful and disgraceful that the Church of England had failed to protect children from sexual predators within its ranks for decades.

The Church failed to protect children from sexual predators within its ranks for decades, allowing abusers to hide in an attempt to defend its own reputation rather than following its duty to protect young people, an inquiry said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)