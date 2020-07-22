Argentina cannot offer creditors more than current debt proposal - Fernandez

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentina cannot offer its creditors more than its current debt restructuring proposal, President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday.

Fernandez, speaking on a video conference, reiterated his stance that the offer made in early July could not be softened after three major creditor groups submitted a joint counter-proposal on Monday for the restructuring of about $65 billion in foreign debt. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)