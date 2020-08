BUENOS AIRES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's recent debt restructuring deal with creditors should help reduce the wide gap between the peso's official exchange rate and the black market rate, central bank president Miguel Angel Pesce said on Tuesday.

Pesce, speaking at a virtual conference, called the peso's current exchange rate, which has been propped up by currency controls since last year, "competitive" and said he does not expect any more controls would be needed.

Argentina's inflation rate is also expected to continue decelerating in 2021, Pesce added. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Andrew Heavens)